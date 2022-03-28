Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. SQM traded today at $85.29, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 141,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is currently priced 1.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $83.01.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $85.29 and a 12-month low of $40.53 and are now trading 107% above that low price at $83.83 per share.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits. SQM is also developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.