If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Home Depot HD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $320.32 billion.

Buying $100 In HD: If an investor had bought $100 of HD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $842.57 today based on a price of $309.98 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

