$1000 Invested In Block 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Block SQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 36.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.5%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In SQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of SQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,702.08 today based on a price of $133.44 for SQ at the time of writing.

Block's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.