$100 Invested In Bank of America 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Bank of America
BAC
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.28%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion.

Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $443.23 today based on a price of $42.92 for BAC at the time of writing.

Bank of America's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

