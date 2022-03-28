$100 Invested In Mullen Automotive 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Mullen Automotive MULN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.08%. Currently, Mullen Automotive has a market capitalization of $91.55 million.

Buying $100 In MULN: If an investor had bought $100 of MULN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $290.51 today based on a price of $2.62 for MULN at the time of writing.

Mullen Automotive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

