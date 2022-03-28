If You Invested $1000 In GameStop 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.2%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In GME: If an investor had bought $1000 of GME stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,961.43 today based on a price of $162.59 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.