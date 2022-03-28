Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amazon.com Stock In The Last 5 Years

Amazon.com AMZN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.34%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion.

Buying $100 In AMZN: If an investor had bought $100 of AMZN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $380.61 today based on a price of $3335.40 for AMZN at the time of writing.

Amazon.com's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

