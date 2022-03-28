Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NVIDIA 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 41.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.75%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $696.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $72,594.62 today based on a price of $277.61 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.