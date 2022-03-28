QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

If You Invested $100 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 51.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 64.03%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $100 of TSLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $14,677.35 today based on a price of $1072.56 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends