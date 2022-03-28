Recap: Fortress Biotech Q4 Earnings

Fortress Biotech FBIO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fortress Biotech missed estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fortress Biotech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.12 -0.16 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.54 -0.17 -0.09 0 Revenue Estimate 19.95M 14.69M 13.41M 11.34M Revenue Actual 21.09M 17.84M 11.59M 13.75M

