Recap: Venus Concept Q4 Earnings

Venus Concept VERO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Venus Concept beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $6.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Venus Concept's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.12 -0.15 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.04 -0.17 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 26.43M 24.26M 21.30M 25.42M Revenue Actual 24.56M 25.83M 22.60M 25.83M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.