Recap: Venus Concept Q4 Earnings

Venus Concept VERO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Venus Concept beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $6.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Venus Concept's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.15
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.04
|-0.17
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|26.43M
|24.26M
|21.30M
|25.42M
|Revenue Actual
|24.56M
|25.83M
|22.60M
|25.83M
