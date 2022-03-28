5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading.

Coinbase Global Inc COIN is reportedly in talks to acquire 2TM, the parent company of Brazil's largest crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin. According to a report from local publication Estadão, Coinbase is expected to close the deal sometime in April. Coinbase shares gained 0.3% to $187.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Jefferies shares gained 0.7% to close at $32.35 on Friday.

Express, Inc. EXPR named Jason Judd as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Express shares gained 1.4% to $3.59 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $365.37 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares gained 0.8% to $43.69 in after-hours trading.

