Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $285.00 million.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $510 thousand.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
