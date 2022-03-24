 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In Winnebago Industries 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 3:56pm   Comments
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.97%. Currently, Winnebago Industries has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion.

Buying $100 In WGO: If an investor had bought $100 of WGO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $570.71 today based on a price of $56.48 for WGO at the time of writing.

Winnebago Industries's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

