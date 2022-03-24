See Why Did Stifel, Maxim Cut Price Target On Sientra After Q4 Earnings

Maxim lowered the price target on Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) to $7 from $13 but kept a Buy rating on the stock.

Analyst Anthony Vendetti notes that the Company's Q4 revenue was in-line with its pre-announcement in January, but gross margin was below expectations.

Vendetti adds that the lower price target also reflects industry-wide compression, though he remains positive on Sientra's above-peer growth in the breast products market.

Stifel has also lowered the price target on Sientra to $7 from $11 and with Buy rating unchanged.

Analyst Jonathan Block says that though initial 2022 revenue guidance is slightly below his estimate and the Street view, he believes management is taking a conservative approach.

Block added that he likes the strategic direction that Sientra is headed. The Company focuses on the long-term opportunity in the reconstruction market, where he notes that pricing is more favorable relative to augmentation.

Sientra reported Q4 FY21 sales of $22.6 million, +26.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $21.48 million. It reported EPS loss of $(0.27) down from (0.40) a year ago and missing the consensus of $(0.19).

For FY22, the Company expects sales of $93 million - $97 million, versus the consensus of $96.01 million. Earlier today, Health Canada approved Sientra's line of smooth surface, High-Strength Cohesive (HSC and HSC+) silicone gel breast implants.

Sientra will market its breast implants in Canada through its local partner Kai Aesthetic.

Price Action: SIEN shares are up 4.07% at $2.56 during the market session on the last check Thursday.