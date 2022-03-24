 Skip to main content

Neogen: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neogen missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $11.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.26
EPS Actual 0.10 0.16 0.15 0.25
Revenue Estimate 129.06M 121.20M 122.32M 106.75M
Revenue Actual 130.52M 128.31M 127.42M 116.71M

