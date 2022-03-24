Neogen: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neogen missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $11.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.16
|0.16
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.16
|0.15
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|129.06M
|121.20M
|122.32M
|106.75M
|Revenue Actual
|130.52M
|128.31M
|127.42M
|116.71M
