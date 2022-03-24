HOOKIPA Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
HOOKIPA Pharma missed estimated earnings by 12.07%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.58.
Revenue was down $1.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HOOKIPA Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.52
|-0.53
|-0.53
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.52
|-0.53
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|5.72M
|5.13M
|3.97M
|4.26M
|Revenue Actual
|3.87M
|5.38M
|5.30M
|5.16M
