HOOKIPA Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:03am   Comments
HOOKIPA Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

 

 

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

 

HOOKIPA Pharma missed estimated earnings by 12.07%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.58.

Revenue was down $1.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HOOKIPA Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.53 -0.53 -0.58
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.52 -0.53 -0.46
Revenue Estimate 5.72M 5.13M 3.97M 4.26M
Revenue Actual 3.87M 5.38M 5.30M 5.16M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

