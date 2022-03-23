Sientra: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sientra missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $4.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sientra's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.22 -0.27 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.32 -0.10 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 18.34M 20.68M 18.78M 19.62M Revenue Actual 19.62M 20.10M 23.24M 22.64M

