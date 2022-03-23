Sientra: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sientra missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $4.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sientra's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.32
|-0.10
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|18.34M
|20.68M
|18.78M
|19.62M
|Revenue Actual
|19.62M
|20.10M
|23.24M
|22.64M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
