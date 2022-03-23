If You Invested $1000 In Sempra Energy 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.65%. Currently, Sempra Energy has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In SRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of SRE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,314.12 today based on a price of $158.80 for SRE at the time of writing.

Sempra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

