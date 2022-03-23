Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ServiceNow Stock In The Last 5 Years
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.19%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion.
Buying $1000 In NOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of NOW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,764.99 today based on a price of $574.14 for NOW at the time of writing.
ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.