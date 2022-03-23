 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Clever Leaves Holdings's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:22am   Comments
Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clever Leaves Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

Clever Leaves Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 6.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clever Leaves Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.40
EPS Actual 0.04 -0.35 -0.55 -0.37
Price Change % -6.86% 11.43% -2.11% -12.57%

Stock Performance

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings were trading at $1.3 as of March 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 89.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

