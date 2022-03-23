Clear Secure Registers 52% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Strong Travel Trends
- Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $80.7 million, beating the consensus of $78.1 million. Total Bookings rose 99% Y/Y to $109.6 million.
- Annual CLEAR Plus Net Member Retention of 92.3% was up 1,350 bps Y/Y.
- Total Cumulative Platform Uses of 84.0 million were up 44% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.09) topped the consensus loss of $(0.24).
- Clear Secure generated $31.7 million in operating cash flow in Q4 and held $644 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Clear Secure saw a continuation of the strong travel trends experienced in Q3 driving strong membership growth and net retention, leading to better than expected Total Bookings growth.
- Outlook: Clear Secure sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $88 million - $89 million, above the consensus of $83.1 million.
- Price Action: YOU shares traded higher by 3.45% at $22.50 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.