Clear Secure Registers 52% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Strong Travel Trends
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 9:18am   Comments
  • Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOUreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $80.7 million, beating the consensus of $78.1 million. Total Bookings rose 99% Y/Y to $109.6 million.
  • Annual CLEAR Plus Net Member Retention of 92.3% was up 1,350 bps Y/Y.
  • Total Cumulative Platform Uses of 84.0 million were up 44% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.09) topped the consensus loss of $(0.24).
  • Clear Secure generated $31.7 million in operating cash flow in Q4 and held $644 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Clear Secure saw a continuation of the strong travel trends experienced in Q3 driving strong membership growth and net retention, leading to better than expected Total Bookings growth.
  • Outlook: Clear Secure sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $88 million - $89 million, above the consensus of $83.1 million.
  • Price Action: YOU shares traded higher by 3.45% at $22.50 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech

