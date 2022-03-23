 Skip to main content

Why Are Hyzon Motors Shares Trading Lower Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Why Are Hyzon Motors Shares Trading Lower Today
  • Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN)) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $5.09 million, missing the consensus of $21.39 million.
  • Loss from operations widened to $(38.7) million, and net loss attributable deepened to $(28.6) million.
  • Operating expenses of $43.8 million comprised $7.5 million in research and development and $16.1 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(36.7) million. EPS loss of $(0.12) widened from $(0.08) last year.
  • The company held $445.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021, including proceeds from the Business Combination that was completed in July 2021.
  • Outlook: Hyzon expects to deliver 300-400 vehicles in FY22, with deliveries heavily weighted towards the back half of the year as the industry navigates supply chain challenges and global uncertainties.
  • The company plans to begin assembling vehicles using its made-in-the-USA, high power-density fuel cells during the second half of 2022.
  • It anticipates a Hyzon / Raven gas-to-hydrogen hub and waste-to-hydrogen hub online by 2022 end.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares traded lower by 9.97% at $5.24 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

