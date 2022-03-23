REX American Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
REX American Resources missed estimated earnings by 25.57%, reporting an EPS of $3.58 versus an estimate of $4.81.
Revenue was up $86.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.64 which was followed by a 9.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.94
|0.01
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|2.56
|1.31
|1.30
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|180.00M
|193.00M
|149.16M
|127.00M
|Revenue Actual
|203.07M
|195.84M
|164.10M
|126.02M
