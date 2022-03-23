REX American Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

REX American Resources missed estimated earnings by 25.57%, reporting an EPS of $3.58 versus an estimate of $4.81.

Revenue was up $86.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.64 which was followed by a 9.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.94 0.01 0.34 EPS Actual 2.56 1.31 1.30 0.59 Revenue Estimate 180.00M 193.00M 149.16M 127.00M Revenue Actual 203.07M 195.84M 164.10M 126.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.