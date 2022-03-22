Strata Skin Sciences's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) brought in sales totaling $9.06 million during Q4 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 62.96%, resulting in a loss of $849.00 thousand. Strata Skin Sciences collected $7.71 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $521.00 thousand loss.

What Is ROCE?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Strata Skin Sciences posted an ROCE of -0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Strata Skin Sciences is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Strata Skin Sciences, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.03% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

Strata Skin Sciences reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.02/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.02/share.

