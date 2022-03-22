 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Ondas Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Recap: Ondas Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ondas Holdings beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $377.25 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

