HUYA Registers 6.1% Revenue Decline In Q4, Tops Consensus Marginally
- HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.1% year-on-year to $440.75 million, beating the consensus of $440.32 million.
- Segments: HUYA's Live streaming revenues declined by 7.2% Y/Y to $410.02 million due to lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.
- HUYA's advertising and other revenues rose 11.6% Y/Y to $30.73 million, driven by content licensing revenue.
- Drivers: Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live rose 7.4% Y/Y to 85.4 million. The total number of paying users of Huya Live was 5.6 million versus 6 million a year ago.
- Margin: HUYA's gross margin was approximately 0 versus 20% a year ago due to higher revenue-sharing fees, content costs, and bandwidth costs.
- HUYA's adjusted EPS loss of $(0.16) beat the consensus loss of $(0.24).
- HUYA held $1.72 billion in cash and equivalents.
- "Amid the macro headwinds of the subsiding pandemic effects and evolving market landscape, we sustained healthy user growth in the fourth quarter and closed 2021 with an increase in revenues for the full year. Specifically, Huya Live's mobile MAUs grew by 7.4% year-over-year and reached 85.4 million in the fourth quarter, mainly driven by e-sports events and new game launches during the period," CEO Rongjie Dong said.
- Price Action: HUYA's shares traded higher by 4.63% at $5.20 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
