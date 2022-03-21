TELA Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TELA Bio missed estimated earnings by 7.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.55.
Revenue was up $2.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TELA Bio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.52
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.57
|-0.56
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|7.55M
|6.31M
|5.46M
|5.80M
|Revenue Actual
|7.65M
|7.56M
|5.88M
|5.67M
