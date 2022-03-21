 Skip to main content

Strata Skin Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 4:27pm   Comments
Strata Skin Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Strata Skin Sciences reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $2.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Strata Skin Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 -0.03
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.03 -0.07 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 7.53M 6.57M 5.99M 6.69M
Revenue Actual 7.71M 7.38M 5.83M 6.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

