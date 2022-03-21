Strata Skin Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Strata Skin Sciences reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $2.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Strata Skin Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.07
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|7.53M
|6.57M
|5.99M
|6.69M
|Revenue Actual
|7.71M
|7.38M
|5.83M
|6.72M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
