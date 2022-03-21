 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In TJX Companies 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:34pm   Comments
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.29%. Currently, TJX Companies has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion.

Buying $1,000 In TJX: If an investor had bought $1,000 of TJX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,371.05 today based on a price of $60.68 for TJX at the time of writing.

TJX Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

