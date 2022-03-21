$100 Invested In Azenta 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.62% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AZTA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.88 shares of Azenta at the time with $100. This investment in AZTA would have produced an average annual return of 11.49%. Currently, Azenta has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion.

Azenta's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Azenta you would have approximately $513.06 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

