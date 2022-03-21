 Skip to main content

Market Overview

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.99% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In PLTR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 833.33 shares of Palantir Technologies at the time with $1,000. This investment in PLTR would have produced an average annual return of 59.65%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion.

Palantir Technologies's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $10,458.25 today based on a price of $12.54 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

