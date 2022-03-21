Here's How Much $100 Invested In BRT Apartments 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.94% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BRT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 12.27 shares of BRT Apartments at the time with $100. This investment in BRT would have produced an average annual return of 24.59%. Currently, BRT Apartments has a market capitalization of $453.81 million.

BRT Apartments's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in BRT Apartments you would have approximately $300.92 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

