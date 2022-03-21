Monday's Market Minute: Finally, Some Rest For The Weary

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

We begin this week much like we ended last week, with the focus on geopolitics and inflation. This market remains headline-driven. This week, earnings continue to taper off, and there’s not much on the calendar in terms of economic data; possibly we’ll get a minute to take a break from the break-neck pace we’ve been running at. Let's check in on what could move markets and what you should keep an eye on.

First up, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will kick the week off: he'll be speaking this afternoon at a National Association of Business Economists conference in Washington, DC. After last week’s rate hike, investors and traders will be looking for any insight in terms of the Fed’s next move in combating inflation. Powell’s comments will be closely-watched and scrutinized for further insight.

In terms of economic data, keep an eye on New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, the 20-year bond auction Wednesday, and Pending Home Sales on Friday. It will be key to see how rates on the rise are impacting housing trends. We also have a handful of Fed speakers: Bostic, Williams, Daly, and Evans will also be speaking throughout the week and possibly providing further insight on their stance on further rate hikes.

As far as quarterly earnings, we have a couple of closely-watched names that could move markets: Nike, Carnival, Adobe, General Mills, Cintas, KB Home, Darden, and NIO all report this week.

Lastly, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, keep an eye on commodities, specifically crude oil holding above $100 a barrel. It’s contributing to consumers’ inflation concerns, uncertainties related to economic growth, and global economies’ ability to sustain upcoming rate hikes from central banks.

