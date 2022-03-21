Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of America Stock In The Last 10 Years

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.97% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BAC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 100.70 shares of Bank of America at the time with $1,000. This investment in BAC would have produced an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $346.26 billion.

Bank of America's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,324.27 today based on a price of $42.94 for BAC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

