 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of America Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of America Stock In The Last 10 Years

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.97% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BAC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 100.70 shares of Bank of America at the time with $1,000. This investment in BAC would have produced an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $346.26 billion.

Bank of America's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,324.27 today based on a price of $42.94 for BAC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Monday, March 21
US Banks Suffer As IPO Pipeline Dries Up Due to Volatile Markets: FT
Why Pete Najarian Prefers Bank Of America Over JPMorgan: 'This Is The Stock To Own'
Strategists Cut Targets For European Equity Markets Amid Increasing Risks: Bloomberg
Analyzing Bank of America Corporation's Short Interest
Is Mobileye IPO A Good Investment?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com