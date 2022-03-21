Recap: UroGen Pharma Q4 Earnings
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UroGen Pharma missed estimated earnings by 8.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-1.17.
Revenue was up $8.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UroGen Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.29
|-1.27
|-1.29
|-1.37
|EPS Actual
|-1.35
|-1.17
|-1.17
|-1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|15.42M
|10.21M
|9.05M
|7.57M
|Revenue Actual
|11.35M
|13.03M
|7.49M
|7.97M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News