5 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2022

Wall Street expects NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.62 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 1% to $132.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PXS) reported a loss of $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter. The company’s sales, however, topped market expectations. Pyxis Tankers shares dropped 4.6% to $0.62 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the opening bell. Pinduoduo shares rose 0.9% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) announced plans to acquire La Trobe Financial for around $1.1 billion. Brookfield Business Partners shares gained 5% to close at $28.31 on Friday.

