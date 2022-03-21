 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:47am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.62 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 1% to $132.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) reported a loss of $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter. The company’s sales, however, topped market expectations. Pyxis Tankers shares dropped 4.6% to $0.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the opening bell. Pinduoduo shares rose 0.9% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) announced plans to acquire La Trobe Financial for around $1.1 billion. Brookfield Business Partners shares gained 5% to close at $28.31 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion after the closing bell. Tencent Music Entertainment shares rose 1.2% to $5.12 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Executives Buy Around $22M Of 4 Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE + BBU)

Markets Rise As S&P 500 Has Best Week Since November 2020
A Preview Of Nike's Earnings
Nike Earnings Preview
Looking Into Nike Inc's Recent Short Interest
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Could Soon Be Coming To The Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com