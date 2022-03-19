Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intuit Stock In The Last 20 Years

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In INTU: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 53.98 shares of Intuit at the time with $1,000. This investment in INTU would have produced an average annual return of 17.61%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion.

Intuit's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $25,903.91 today based on a price of $479.87 for INTU at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.