Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Home Depot 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In HD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.82 shares of Home Depot at the time with $1,000. This investment in HD would have produced an average annual return of 18.25%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion.

Home Depot's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,324.13 today based on a price of $339.56 for HD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

