Here's How Much $100 Invested In Visa 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
Visa (NYSE:V) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.85% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In V: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.41 shares of Visa at the time with $100. This investment in V would have produced an average annual return of 22.12%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $459.67 billion.

Visa's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $747.31 today based on a price of $219.10 for V at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

