Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Walt Disney 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.47% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DIS: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 43.10 shares of Walt Disney at the time with $1,000. This investment in DIS would have produced an average annual return of 9.5%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion.

Walt Disney's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Walt Disney you would have approximately $6,047.41 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

