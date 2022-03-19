Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Walt Disney 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.47% on an annualized basis.
Buying $1,000 In DIS: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 43.10 shares of Walt Disney at the time with $1,000. This investment in DIS would have produced an average annual return of 9.5%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion.
Walt Disney's Share Price Over Last 20 Years
If you had invested $1,000 in Walt Disney you would have approximately $6,047.41 today.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends Best of Benzinga