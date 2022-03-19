 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PayPal Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PayPal Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.76% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PYPL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.35 shares of PayPal Holdings at the time with $100. This investment in PYPL would have produced an average annual return of 22.42%. Currently, PayPal Holdings has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion.

PayPal Holdings's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $278.54 today based on a price of $118.77 for PYPL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

PayPal Extends Service In Ukraine
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 18, 2022
All The Stocks That Moved From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Launches March Madness Stock Competition: What Companies Are The No. 1 Seeds And The Top Matchups?
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com