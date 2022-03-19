Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PayPal Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.76% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PYPL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.35 shares of PayPal Holdings at the time with $100. This investment in PYPL would have produced an average annual return of 22.42%. Currently, PayPal Holdings has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion.

PayPal Holdings's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $278.54 today based on a price of $118.77 for PYPL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.