Here's How Much $100 Invested In GameStop 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GME: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.32 shares of GameStop at the time with $100. This investment in GME would have produced an average annual return of 14.41%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion.

GameStop's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in GameStop you would have approximately $392.01 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

