If You Invested $1000 In AMD 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Buying $1,000 In AMD: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 73.80 shares of Advanced Micro Devices at the time with $1,000. This investment in AMD would have produced an average annual return of 15.25%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $184.64 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $8,373.43 today based on a price of $113.46 for AMD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

