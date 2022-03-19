 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Google 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 1:58pm   Comments
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.98% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GOOGL: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.43 shares of Alphabet at the time with $100. This investment in GOOGL would have produced an average annual return of 17.84%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion.

Alphabet's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Alphabet you would have approximately $1,169.84 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

