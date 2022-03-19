 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Microsoft Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 1:57pm   Comments
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MSFT: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 33.77 shares of Microsoft at the time with $1,000. This investment in MSFT would have produced an average annual return of 12.3%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion.

Microsoft's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Microsoft you would have approximately $10,144.52 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

