If You Invested $100 In NVDA 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 22.49% on an annualized basis.
Buying $100 In NVDA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 19.77 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $100. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 30.35%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $661.32 billion.
NVIDIA's Share Price Over Last 15 Years
If you had invested $100 in NVIDIA you would have approximately $5,229.59 today.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.