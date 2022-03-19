 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 1:57pm   Comments
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AAPL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.67 shares of Apple at the time with $100. This investment in AAPL would have produced an average annual return of 22.65%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion.

Apple's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Apple you would have approximately $766.08 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

