Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 10 Years

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AAPL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.67 shares of Apple at the time with $100. This investment in AAPL would have produced an average annual return of 22.65%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion.

Apple's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Apple you would have approximately $766.08 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

