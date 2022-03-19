If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis.
Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
Tesla's Share Price Over Last 10 Years
If you had invested $1,000 in Tesla you would have approximately $131,597.38 today.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.