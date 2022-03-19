 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.

Tesla's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Tesla you would have approximately $131,597.38 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Calls Out Mainstream Media Yet Again: Here's What He Finds 'Troubling' About Them
Does This Elon Musk Tweet Carry A Hidden Dogecoin Message? Here's What His Followers Discovered
20 Great Quotes From Elon Musk On Risk Taking, Innovation And Himself
EV Week In Review: Musk Muses Over 'Master Plan Part 3,' Price Hikes Order Of Day Amid Input Cost Inflation, Ford Lays Out Europe EV Plans And More
Elon Musk Hints At 'Master Plan Part 3': What's In The Works At Tesla?
How Long Will It Take Rivian To Get Back To Its IPO Price?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com