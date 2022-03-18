Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CSX 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CSX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 63.99 shares of CSX at the time with $1,000. This investment in CSX would have produced an average annual return of 18.92%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion.

CSX's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,314.63 today based on a price of $36.17 for CSX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

